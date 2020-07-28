Sports News of Tuesday, 28 July 2020

GFA to use national teams as a case study to convince gov’t on football restart - Henry Asante Twum

Henry Asante Twum, Communications Director for the Ghana Football Association (GFA)

The Communications Director for the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante Twum says the decision by the President Nana Akufo-Addo to allow the various national teams to resume training for their respective qualifiers in September will be a test a case for the GFA in convincing government in the resumption of domestic football amid the pandemic.



President Nana Akufo-Addo in his State of the Nation address on measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus on Sunday gave the green light for the national women’s U17 and U20 teams, the Black Maidens and Black Princesses to resume training ahead of their respective qualifiers in September.



According to Henry Asante Twum, this is an opportunity for the FA to prove government that football can resume safely in the country if its able to ensure all the measures put in place for the national teams are executed without any problem.



Speaking in an interview on Wamputu Sports with Odiasempa Kwame Oware on Happy 98.9FM he said, “It is very important at this stage because the decision that came on Sunday from the President is a test case for the GFA. The government will be looking at how the GFA will go about this.



“Now the national teams have been given the green light to resume training, it lies on us to ensure things are done right so in the future when engaging government on the return of domestic football we can use the national teams as a case study”.



He added:”Safety protocols are very important around this time so the FA is considering a lot of things in terms of how they will be camping based on the directives from CAF.



