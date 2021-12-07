GFA to sue South Africa FA for defamation

Sports News of Tuesday, 7 December 2021

GFA want South Africa to pay for damaging their reputation



South Africa’s FA made several allegations in their protest to FIFA



FIFA on December 3, 2021 dismissed South Africa’s protest



The Ghana Football Association disclosed its intention to sue and demand damages from the South African Football Association after defaming and for tarnishing their hard-earned reputation in football.



According to the FA, they would not relent in their effort to seek damages as well as an apology from the South Africans for making a plethora of allegations against them after their defeat to the Black Stars on November 14, 2021.



In an interview Joy FM monitored by GhanaWeb, the GFA’s Communications Director, Henry Asante Twum explained that the association are waiting for the full statement from the Disciplinary Committee of FIFA to take their first steps in getting a lawsuit.



“The protest which was filed by South Africa had no legs to stand on, there were other details that the disciplinary committee would release hopefully and when we receive that full verdict next week, it would inform us in the next plan of action,” Henry Asante Twum stated.



He added that, “Aside the protest, we felt that our name was battered and badly bruised by the South Africans. The insults, allegations and castigations that were made were unfounded and frivolous and we even put in our response to FIFA that we will like them to punish the South Africans for filing an unfounded protest and dragging the name of the FIFA into disrepute.”



South Africa’s protest against Ghana to FIFA following their 1-0 loss in the final group game of the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers was dismissed as it did not meet the requirements for such a complaint to be filed.



