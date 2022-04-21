GFA to submit Accra, Cape Coast Sports Stadia to CAF for 2023 AFCON qualifiers

Sports News of Thursday, 21 April 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana Football Association Club Licensing Manager Julius Ben Emunah has disclosed that his outfit must submit a home venue to CAF by April 25, 2022 ahead of the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.



The Black Stars have been placed in Group E of the qualifiers alongside Madagascar, Angola and Central Africa Republic.



Julius Emunah hinted that the Ghana FA is considering on submitting the Accra Sports Stadium and Cape Coast Sports Stadium to CAF to be considered as home venue for the Black Stars for the qualifiers.



"We are going to submit Cape Coast Sports Stadium and Accra Sports Stadium to CAF by April 25, 2022 which is the deadline", he told Asempa FM.



The Baba Yara Sports Stadium has been removed from the list of approved venues to host international matches by CAF after it was given a one match approval for the 2022 World Cup playoff against Nigeria in March.



According to a statement from CAF, the Baba Yara Sports Stadium does not meet the requirements of a modern edifice thus the venue will not be homologated by CAF to host any international matches.



The Black Stars will be moving to the Cape Coast Sports Stadium for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in June.



The Accra Sports Stadium is likely to be rejected as it is going under renovation and does not meet the Club Licensing requirements.



The Cape Coast Sports Stadium hosted the qualifiers for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.



Ghana host Madagascar in the opening game of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.



CAF may be forced to move Ghana's game to a neutral venue if the home venues submitted by the Ghana FA does not meet the requirements.



