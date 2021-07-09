GFA to send official letter to Kotoko and Nana Yaw Amponsah over suspension of CEO

Sports News of Friday, 9 July 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Asante Kotoko are in real danger of losing their dynamic Chief Executive Nana Yaw Amponsah as the Ghana Football Association are determined to enforce their ruling to ban the astute administrator from football-related activities.



The association, according to local media reports, are preparing to send an official letter to Kotoko in which they would notify them of Nana Yaw's suspension.



GFA ruled late last month that second-tier side Phar Rangers have been banned for five years, with the club's shareholders and board members not left out.



Nana Yaw Amponsah, who the GFA believe still holds a position at the club, suffers from the punishment, but he has not stepped down as Kotoko CEO, having insisted he severed ties with Phar Rangers before his appointment by the Ghanaian giants.



It does appear the GFA have evidence to prove Nana Yaw Amponsah's involvement in the day to day activities of the suspended Phar Rangers.



Nana Yaw has been great since taking charge of the club and has the continuous backing of the fans to transform the club into a powerhouse in African football.



The club's board of directors must take a decision when they receive the GFA letter.



Already, Christopher Demenya has been tipped to succeed Nana Yaw Amponsah.