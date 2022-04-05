GFA to roll out video analysis courses

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 April 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

The Technical Directorate of the Ghana Football Association in the coming month (May 2022) will roll out a new course in Football Analysis (GFA Introduction to Football Analysis) for officials of clubs, coaches and individuals who wish to have certificate in Football Analysis.



The course is aimed at getting coaches, individuals and other stakeholders abreast with modern trends in the game.



The course in the initial stages is targeting the 18 Ghana Premier League clubs, 20 Women’s Premier League clubs, 48 Division One League clubs, Regional Women’s Division One League and to all other coaches and individuals.



This course will improve our way of analysing games and participants will also learn how to code matches and add telestrations for presentations.



The general public is hereby informed that the training fee for the course is Two Thousand Five Hundred (GHc2,500.00) which covers feeding, accommodation, T-shirts, course materials and 3-months subscription for software.



Those who wish to apply should download and fill out attached application forms and send the filled forms to the GFA email.



Mr. Head of Video Analysis and Scouting, Edward Gyamfi Achempong will lead the training with assistance and directives from Director of Coaching Education Prof. Joseph Kwame Mintah and Administrative Manager Maxwell Caesar Kemeh.



Recording and analysing team or player's performance allows teams to catch the small details & techniques that are often missed when watching a player live. Thus, video analysis enables football clubs to take a critical look at their performance in order to improve skills and prevent injury among other benefits.



This course is part of the overall strategy of the Technical Directorate to improve the Ghanaian game.