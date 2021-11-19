GFA to reward winner of Women’s Super-Cup GH¢15,000

Sports News of Friday, 19 November 2021

Source: GNA

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has said, the winner of the inaugural Women’s Super-Cup will receive GH¢15,000 as prize money plus gold medals for the entire team.



The GFA on Thursday launched the maiden competition which would serve as a pre-season tournament for Women’s Premier League clubs in Ghana.



The competition would see eight Women’s Premier League teams, four from each zone compete for the ultimate.



The eight clubs would consist of champions Hasaacas Ladies, Berry Ladies, Soccer Intellectuals, Lady Strikers, Ampem Darkoa, Kumasi Sports Academy, Ashtown Ladies, and Prisons ladies.



Speaking at the launch, the GFA President, Mr. Kurt Okraku said the competition would afford the clubs the opportunity to test their readiness ahead of the Women’s Premier League and also to give more matches aside from the WPL and the FA Cup.



He said the first runner-up would take GH¢8,000 and silver medals whilst the second runner-up goes home with ?5,000 and bronze medals.



Mr. Okraku added that GH¢10,000 would be given to the eight participating teams for their logistics and preparations for the tourney.



He mentioned that the top goal scorer, best player best goalkeeper, and the discovery of the tourney will be awarded at the end of the two-week competition.



The chairperson of the Super-Cup Local Organising Committee, Madam Ayisha Ali said, “Football is not for dull people or people who are not academically inclined” and called on corporate entities to come on board to support to ensure a successful competition.



The Super-Cup would be played at the Madina Astroturf in Accra on November 25-5 December.



In a related development, the GFA launched the KGL U-17 inter-clubs champions league which would be played on Monday, December 6 with 12 clubs participating.



Per the format, Accra and Ashanti Region would present two teams whilst the remaining eight regional football associations bring a team each.