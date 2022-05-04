GFA to reward GH₵50,000 to match-fixing whistle-blowers - Report

Sports News of Wednesday, 4 May 2022

GFA charge Ashanti Gold and Inter Allies for misconduct



Ashanti Gold and Inter Allies involved in alleged match-fixing



Hasmin Musah scores 'unthinkable' own goals as Ashgold beat Inter Allies 7-0 Obuasi





The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has vowed to reward GH₵50,000 to match-fixing whistleblowers.



A report filed by footballghana.com suggests the reward is one of the GFA's initiatives adopted to fight match-fixing and betting issues in the Ghana Premier League.



In a recent interview, Great Olympics head coach, Annor Walker said the beauty of the local game has been affected by constant rumours about betting.



“Our football is no longer attractive. This is not the kind of football or league we were involved in before going into coaching,” he said as quoted b sportsworldghana.com.



"We didn’t hear of any betting, but now some people plan this betting prior to their matches. I have always said that if anyone calls me for such a thing, I will let the police arrest him or her,” he added.



Hence the FA has set aside, GH₵50,000 as a monetary reward to anyone that provides legit details to substantiate such allegations.



Meanwhile, during the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season, Ashanti Gold annihilated relegated Inter Allies 7-0 at the Len Clay Sports in Obuasi on July 17, 2021.



Among the 7 goals were two deliberate own goals scored by Allies defender, Hasmin Musah, which sparked claims that the two teams played a match of convenience.



On September 17, 2021, the GFA released another statement, stating that both teams have been charged.



Currently, there has not been any punishment nor an update on the case since Hasmin Musah who scored the two own goals has already secured a transfer move to play in Niger.