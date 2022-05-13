GFA to punish culprits involved in betting at the end of the season

Sports News of Friday, 13 May 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Prosper Harrison Addo has revealed that persons culpable in various betting scandals will be handed their punishment at the end of the season.



Last season, Inter Allies defender Hashmin Musah alleged that before the game they heard that the scoreline will be 5-0 against his side score he scored two bizarre own goals to foil their agreed scoreline.



The Ghana Premier League has been fraught with allegations of match-fixing and match manipulation in times past and also present.



The GFA seemingly has adopted a lacklustre approach to resolving the issue as last season's game involving Ashgold and Inter Allies which was marred with match-fixing allegations has still not been resolved by the GFA.



But the GFA scribe says that they are not sleeping on the match-fixing allegations and that Ghanaians will see results when the season ends.



“At the end of the season, Ghanaians will see a result [ punishment for match-fixing culprits], and let nobody lie that Ghana doesn’t have laws to deal with match manipulators," the Ghana FA General Secretary told Angel TV.



"We won’t allow people to destroy our game, a day of reckoning is coming,” he added.



Some players and referees have been fingered for their involvement in match-fixing sandals but the GFA is yet to officially come out with any statement.