GFA to meet Chris Hughton over imminent appointment – Reports

Sports News of Monday, 31 January 2022

Chris Hughton to leave Ghana on Sunday



Chris Hughton meets Odoi's father



Kurt Okraku departs to Germany to meet Otto Addo



Ghana Football Association(GFA) has reportedly scheduled a meeting with former Tottenham Hotspur manager, Chris Hughton to discuss the vacant Black Stars coaching role.



Reports from multiple media outlets show that the former Brighton and Hove Albion manager will meet the GFA on Tuesday, February 1, 2022.



Hughton is in pole position to land the Black Stars coaching job as the report claims he is the choice of the government. However, the FA is said to be in talks with some local coaches as well regarding the role.



According to the reports, some leaders of the FA including the president, Kurt Okraku left Ghana last Friday, January 28, to meet Former Ghana international and Borussia Dortmund technical team member, Otto Addo. The FA is expected to meet Hughton afterward.



The Irish born-Ghanaian arrived in Ghana for holidays in the week in retrospect and hope to close talks for the Black Stars role before he departs on February 6.



Hughton while in Ghana has met the father of Chelsea star Hudson Odoi, hoping to convince the English born-Ghanaian to switch allegiance and play for Ghana.