GFA to launch Ghana Football App on Monday

Sports News of Monday, 20 December 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Below is statement from the GFA:



"The media is invited to the launch of the new digital platform Ghana Football App at 11 am on Monday, December 20, 2021, at the headquarters of the Ghana Football Association in Accra.



"The Ghana Football App is a platform which will allow football fans to stream live Ghanaian matches, receive exclusive news and updates on Ghana football in real-time.



"The "Ghana Football App" is available to download on Google Play Store and App Store. It provides information on upcoming matches, standings, real-time results, and updates across competitions.



"The App is in partnership with Isimangaliso Africa, a Ghanaian Online Media company."