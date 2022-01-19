GFA to hold crisis meeting over Ghana’s exit from 2021 AFCON

Sports News of Wednesday, 19 January 2022

Reports indicate the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association will hold an emergency meeting over the Black Stars’ humiliating exit from 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



According to Ghanasoccernet, the council will meet in the coming days to deliberate on the future of the team following their poor performance in the AFCON.



The future of coach Milovan Rajevac will also be a subject of discourse with some members reportedly leaning towards his dismissal.



The Black Stars were bandied out of the ongoing competition in Cameroon after losing 2-3 to Comoros Islands.



The Black Stars exited the tournament with just a point after losing two and drawing one of their three group C matches.



This happens to be Ghana’s worst performance in an AFCON tournament with the team not winning a game.