GFA to facilitate sale of advance AFCON match tickets

Source: ghanafa,org

Supporters groups and persons who wish to travel to Cameroon for the 2021 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations are hereby informed to contact the Ghana Football Association to facilitate the purchase of advance match tickets on their behalf.



This follows the decision of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to sell advance tickets through Member Associations.



Each team participating in next month’s tournament shall facilitate the ticket order for its fans as additional tickets can only be purchased subject to availability – a letter from CAF to Member Associations said.



The continent's football governing also stated that maximum capacity order for each match is 5% of available seats per stadium (Covid restrictions included).



The purchased Tickets allocated to the participating teams are available to order until December 31, 2021.



Any order placed after the due date will be subject to availability. As a result interested person, supporters groups and fans are advised to contact the Ghana Football Association via email: info@ghanafa.org for the facilitation of their tickers on or before December 31, 2022.



The tickets will be available for delivery from 2 weeks prior to the Tournament.



The ticket categories and Price range are as follows: