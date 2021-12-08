GFA to drag South Africa FA to FIFA - Report

Sports News of Wednesday, 8 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

South Africa files complaint at FIFA



Danny Jordaan slams Kurt Okraku



FIFA dismiss South Africa petition



The Ghana Football Association is considering filing a complaint at the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) against the South Africa Football Association over some pronouncements made by some executives of SAFA in their battle with the GFA.



According to reports, the FA is inching towards dragging SAFA to FIFA over claims that some statements made by SAFA President, Danny Jordaan and others impugn the integrity of the game.



Angel FM’s Saddick Adams reports that an official of the FA has hinted of an action in that regard as the FA bid to clean its image of the allegations made by SAFA.



The FA’s decision comes on the back of FIFA’s ruling on the matter of SAFA’s petition for the replay of the game between the Black Stars of Ghana and South Africa.



FIFA in their ruling stated that, the petition by South Africa fell short of the requirement of the filing of complaints.



Meanwhile, Henry Asante Twum, the Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association has indicated that the FA will take legal action against SAFA.



In an interview Joy FM monitored by GhanaWeb, the GFA’s Communications Director, Henry Asante Twum explained that the association are waiting for the full statement from the Disciplinary Committee of FIFA to take their first steps in getting a lawsuit.



“The protest which was filed by South Africa had no legs to stand on, there were other details that the disciplinary committee would release hopefully and when we receive that full verdict next week, it would inform us in the next plan of action,” Henry Asante Twum stated.



He added that, “Aside the protest, we felt that our name was battered and badly bruised by the South Africans. The insults, allegations and castigations that were made were unfounded and frivolous and we even put in our response to FIFA that we will like them to punish the South Africans for filing an unfounded protest and dragging the name of the FIFA into disrepute.”



South Africa’s protest against Ghana to FIFA following their 1-0 loss in the final group game of the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers was dismissed as it did not meet the requirements for such a complaint to be filed.



