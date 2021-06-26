GFA to deploy military to Premier, Division One League venues

Sports News of Saturday, 26 June 2021

Source: newsghana.com.gh

Football authorities have decided to deploy military personnel to beef up security during Premier and Division One league matches for the remaining league season, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) announced Friday.



The military personnel, according to the Ghana FA, are expected to complement the police and other security agencies at the respective match venues.



This decision follows acts of hooliganism recorded in some league centers across the country in recent times.



“All league clubs are hereby requested to liaise with their regional football associations and to cooperate fully with the military persons who will be deployed to the various league centers to provide effective security,” the premier and division one league committees of the GFA said in a statement.



“Clubs who violate this directive or attempt in any way to prevent the military, police, appointee, or a representative of the association will be sanctioned severely,” the statement added.