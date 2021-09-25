GFA tasks new Black Stars coach to qualify to World Cup and win AFCON

Sports News of Saturday, 25 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Football Association has tasked the new Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac to win the next African Cup of Nations in 2022 and also qualify for the World Cup.



Ghana missed out on the previous edition of the World Cup in Russia and have already commenced preparations to qualify for the next Mundial in Qatar.



Having failed to win the AFCON in nearly 40 years, the GFA has now tasked coach Milo and his assistants to win the title next year.



Speaking at the reappointment of Milovan Rajevac, General Secretary of the GFA, Prosper Harrison Addo disclosed that the association has set targets for the coach to achieve under his one year contract which will guarantee him a renewal to 2023.



He said, “First of all the tenure of the agreement is for a year and if the coach is able to qualify us for the World Cup, the tenure automatically extends to the end of February 2023, meaning he will take us to the World Cup and the following AFCON in January to February 2023.”



Prosper Harrison Addo also noted that the coach will take $30,000 instead of the €30,000 he took during his previous stint in 2008 to 2010.



He said, “The last time he was here we paid him Euros but this time we maintained his old salary by this time in dollars. So the figure is $30,000 instead of €30,000.”



According to him, “The milestones we want to achieve not only includes the improvement of our team but qualification to the World Cup which is very key to us, of course winning of the AFCON.”



The GFA General Secretary noted that if Milovan is able to qualify Ghana to the World Cup and win the AFCON, he will earn $300,000 each.



“As we have in all other contracts, if the coach is able to achieve by qualifying to the World Cup, he stands the chance to be entitled to a sum of $300,000, unlike the previous one which was $375,000. Again the AFCON which is dear to our hearts, the coach will get the same amount,” Prosper Harrison Addo said.



According to him, as part of contractual talks, the coach is not supposed to engage any football agent else, his contract will be terminated.



