GFA suspends use of Ghana card for player registration

Sports News of Friday, 5 August 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association, Prosper Harrison Addo, has revealed that their decision to allow clubs to use only Ghana cards to register players this season has been put on hold.



The Ghana Football Association had earlier disclosed that the Ghana card will be the sole document to be used for the registration of players for the upcoming season.



But speaking in an interview with Starr Sports, Prosper Harrison Addo said their decision to halt the process is because most players, technical men and other stakeholders are yet to get their Ghana cards.



“Yes, initially we had communicated to all clubs that the Ghana card will be solely used for player registration before the league commences.



“But we had to put it on hold because most of the people involved in this exercise don’t have their cards ready to use for the whole exercise.”



The registration exercise for the league will end on August 15, 2022, which will pave the way for the start of the 2022-2023 Betpawa Ghana Premier League.