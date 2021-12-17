GFA suspends DOL Super League indefinitely

Sports News of Friday, 17 December 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Footballghana.com can report that the National Division One League ‘Super League’ tournament has been suspended indefinitely.



The decision has been taken by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) following a meeting with the division one league clubs scheduled to participate in the maiden tournament.



The Division One League Super Cup was specially created by the GFA for the best performing clubs in the second-tier League.



Newly promoted Premier League sides Real Tamale United, Bibiani Gold Stars, and Accra Lions, were expected to be joined by three second-placed teams, namely, Tano Bofoakwa, Skyy FC, and Tema Youth.



In addition, two-third best-placed teams Berekum Arsenals and FC Samartex 1996 were to join to make it an Eight club competition.



The tournament that was set to be staged before the start of the new 2021/22 football season has seen a delay.



As a result, the GFA and the clubs have decided to suspend the tournament indefinitely amid the ongoing Ghana Premier League and Division One League season.