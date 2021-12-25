GFA supports CAF's decision to hold AFCON

Sports News of Saturday, 25 December 2021

Source: footballghana.com

The Ghana Football Association's Communications Director, Henry Asante-Twum, says the local football association supports CAF's decision to proceed with the AFCON 2021 programme.



The competition, which has already been postponed twice, is being scrutinised once more by the European Club Association (ECA) and FIFA, both of which are aggressively lobbying for another postponement.



FIFA President Gianni Infantino has remarked that holding the AFCON during the length summer vacation of fall will benefit everyone.



However, CAF president Dr. Patrice Motsepe, who was in Cameroon for formal pre-AFCON activities, reaffirmed CAF's commitment to the event. He stated that AFCON 2021 will go place as planned.



“This is not the first time we’ve had people express their opinion on the African Cup of Nations and the timing and all related issues, and it will not be the last time. The African Cup of Nations has been around since the foundation of football in Africa from 1957. We’ve built this brand from 1957 until now, we’ve had some 30 editions of the AFCON and we have to respect the brand.



“The FIFA president can make his opinion known – I know there are certain clubs that are reluctant in releasing their players, we respect all that but the AFCON is the AFCON. We need to preserve the tradition of African football so the position of the Ghana Football Association is simple, and our position is that we respect the decision of the Executive Committee of CAF that the tournament should go ahead as scheduled.



“I’ve also listened to the CAF president Dr. Patrice Motsepe who says the tournament will go ahead according to schedule and we cannot help but agree with these assertions from the leadership of football on the African continent. AFCON belongs to us, we must preserve and protect the integrity and dignity of this brand and as far as the FA is concerned, that is what we are seeking to push.”



The tournament is set to begin on January 9, with Ghana's first game scheduled for January 11.