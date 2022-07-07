GFA summon Kotoko's Richard Boadu over match-fixing allegations - Reports

Sports News of Thursday, 7 July 2022

Yaw Annor wins GPL goal king



Yaw Annor joins Egyptian side Ismaily



Yaw Annors goals were manufactured - Richard Boadu alledges



Ghana Football Association(GFA) have reportedly summoned Asante Kotoko midfielder, Richard Boadu over his match-fixing claims.



According to Kessben FM, the player has been invited by the FA's ethics committee to answer questions regarding his match-fixing claims.



The summon follows Boadu's claims that some Ghana Premier League club's played a match of convenience with AshantiGold to help Yaw Annor win goal king in the just-ended season.



“I’m telling you the truth, some Premier League clubs played soft games with AshantiGold SC for him [Yaw Annor] to score to increase his goal tally. There are some goals which you could clearly see that the goals were manufactured," he told Wontumi Radio as quoted by kessbenfmonline.com.



“For Yaw Annor, I’ll say some of the Ghana Premier League clubs played soft with AshantiGold SC for him to score,” he added.



The hotly contested race between Yaw Annor and Asante Kotoko striker, Franck Etouga went down the wire as it was the final match that determined the winner of the award.



Annor scored twice in Ashantigold's two-all draw with Bibiani Gold Stars, while Etouga went blank in Kotoko's one-all draw with Accra Lions.



The AshantGold man claimed the award with a difference of one goal. He scored 22 goals while Etouga netted 21 goals.





