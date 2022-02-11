GFA struggling to reach deal with Chris Hughton on technical advisor role

Sports News of Friday, 11 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Information reaching footballghana.com has revealed that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) is struggling to reach a deal with Chris Hughton for the technical advisor role.



The football association on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, announced that it has given the vacant Black Stars head coach job to Dortmund assistant coach Otto Addo.



It also announced that former Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton has been appointed as Technical Advisor to the newly formed technical team of the national team.



Early this morning, Communications Director of the GFA, Henry Asante Twum noted that there is an assurance from Chris Hughton to play the given role.



"Chris Hughton made it clear to the GFA that he was ready to play any role in the Black Stars Technical team after it was communicated to him that the FA has settled on Otto Addo as head coach to play the playoff against Nigeria,” he told Oyerepa FM.



This evening, however, a source has disclosed that no agreement has been reached. It is understood that Chris Hughton does not fancy the given role as he preferred to be in charge of the Black Stars as its head coach instead.