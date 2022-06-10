GFA still in talks with Eddie Nketiah, Hudson-Odoi and Tariq Lamptey

Sports News of Friday, 10 June 2022

Source: footballghana.com

The Ghana Football Association is still in talks with Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah, Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi and Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey according to reports in the local media.



The FA is actively in talks with the trio as Ghana prepares for the 2022 World Cup which will be held in Qatar.



Callum Hudson-Odoi visited Ghana in December last year and meet some important personalities in the country. Eligible for both England and Ghana, Hudson-Odoi has represented England in every age group from under-16 to under-19 level.



On 11 October 2019, Hudson-Odoi made his England U-21 debut during a 2–2 draw against the Slovenia U-21s in Maribor.



Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah congratulated Ghana when the Black Stars booked a ticket to the 2022 World Cup. The striker is eligible for both England and Ghana national sides at international level.



Nketiah made his international debut for England at the U18 level, playing a match against Saudi Arabia U19 on 22 March 2017. In January 2019, Nketiah reportedly turned down a call up from Black Stars coach James Kwesi Appiah to the senior Ghana national side, with Nketiah favouring England.



In September of the next year, Nketiah captained England U21s for the first time and scored a hat-trick during a 6-0 victory over Kosovo U21s.



Defender Tariq Lamptey is currently in Ghana for vacation. He was spotted at the Cape Coast Stadium during Ghana's Afcon 2023 qualifier game against Madagasgar.