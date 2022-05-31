GFA should meet Alfred Duncan over his retirement - Saddick Adams

Sports News of Tuesday, 31 May 2022

Ace sports journalist, Saddick Adams is urging the Ghana Football Association to engage Fiorentina midfielder Alfred Duncan and talk him out of his decision to retire.



Saddick Adams holds the view that the GFA should hold talks with Duncan and get an appreciation of his concerns.



His call is based on what he fears to be a bad precedent that could prevent other players from committing to the national team.



The award-winning journalist explained that engaging Duncan will dissuade people from the notion that the FA do not care about certain players.



“GFA must meet Alfred Duncan. They shouldn’t be angry that he has openly declared to retire because when Andre Ayew did same, they met him. I’m not suggesting anyone who does that should be engaged but they must meet the player and investigate the issues he highlighted. He mentioned names, let’s call the people and ask.



“If we don’t treat this urgently, it will continue and we will not be setting good examples. We need to invite Alfred Duncan and ask him to rescind his decision. Let’s address the various issues. One of our biggest problems in Ghana is communication. We cannot communicate effectively. Our leaders are poor communicators,” he said.



Alfred Duncan on Saturday, May 28, 2022 announced his retirement from the Black Stars, citing discrimination and unfair treatment.



The 29-year-old also called out former coaches Kwasi Appiah, Akonnor and Avram Grant for not giving him an opportunity to show his worth.



“I do not accept being called up just because the Federation is pressured by the citizens and not because they recognize my value and what I can give to the national team,” a section of the statement said.



“The President of the Ghanaian federation, Kwesi Appiah, Avram Grant and CK Akkonor know perfectly well what I mean and how they treated me.”



