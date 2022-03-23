GFA sends ‘get well soon’ messages to Majeed Ashimeru, Antoine Semenyo, four others

Sports News of Wednesday, 23 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has sent ‘get well soon’ messages to six players that could not honour an invitation to the Black Stars squad for the games against Nigeria.



The six players include Majeed Ashimeru, Antoine Semenyo, Baba Abdul Rahman, Samuel Owusu, Richmond Boakye Yiadom, and Kamaldeen Sulemana.



Due to injuries to these six players, they were unable to travel to Ghana to feature for the Black Stars in the upcoming double-header against Nigeria in the final playoff round of the African qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



“Majeed Ashimeru, Antoine Semenyo, Baba Abdul Rahman, Samuel Owusu, Richmond Boakye Yiadom and Kamaldeen Sulemana were all handed call ups to the senior national team and were expected to report to camp on March 20, 2022 but failed to join the rest of the squad due to injuries at the respective club sides,” part of the Ghana FA communique on Tuesday night reads.



Meanwhile, the GFA says it wishes all six players a speedy recovery.



“The Ghana Football Association has sent its best wishes to six players who could not join the Black Stars squad for the play-offs against Nigeria due to injuries.



“Team Doctors of the respective clubs of the players wrote and officially inform the GFA of their injury situations and confirmed their unavailability for the double-header against Nigeria.



“The GFA will continue to communicate with team doctors of the respective clubs and monitor the recovery of the players.



“It’s the hope of the Association that injured players will recover quickly and join the senior national team for future assignments,” other parts of the GFA statement reads.











