GFA's Club Licensing Committee explains 'mysterious' approval of Akoon Park

Ghana Football Association's (GFA) Club Licensing Committee(CLC) has approved Akoon Park to host 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League (GPL) matches.



The Akoon Park was one of the few venues the CLC banned for not meeting the required standard to host the country's top-flight matches.



Therefore, Medeama who uses the venue for their home games had their GPL week two fixture against Bibiani Gold Stars postponed.



The match was initially set to come off last Sunday but GFA announced that a new venue will be selected for the match which was rescheduled to Tuesday, November 7.



After selecting Cape Coast Stadium, a member of CLC has explained how the Akoon Park was finally approved to host the Medeama-Gold Stars game.





“The inspection was done last Saturday. I was in Nzema, I had an assignment at Nzema Kotoko. Looking at the geographical location of the two venues(Nzema Kotoko pitch and Akoon Park) then it will only make economic sense that from Nzema then I will go to Tarkwa to do the inspection," he said in audio aired on Kumasi-based Angel FM



He further advised that Medeama improve the state of the pitch despite the approval.



According to the CLC, "Even though it had a little bit of issues and it still has small issues here and there; it is far better than the time we rejected the venue. The venue is in good shape but they still have to continue to improve the pitch.”