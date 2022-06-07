GFA rushed in releasing Ashanti Gold/Inter Allies match fixing scandal verdict - Kudjoe Fianoo

Sports News of Tuesday, 7 June 2022

Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) chairman, Kudjoe Fianoo, has disclosed that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) rushed in releasing Ashanti Gold/Inter Allies match fixing scandal verdict.



The two clubs have been demoted to the Division One League after the Disciplinary Committee of the GFA found theM guilty of match manipulation in their match week 34 Ghana Premier League encounter last season.



Ashgold thrashed Inter Allies involving two own goals. Inter Allies defender Hashmin Musah, who came into the game as a second-half substitute and bagged two own goals, confessed to deliberately putting the ball behind his own goalkeeper with intentions of foiling what he suspected was a standing, fixed 5-0 scoreline.



"The Ashgold/Inter Allies issue should have been dealt with before the season but the GFA were in a rush to begin the season," Fianoo said as quoted by GNA.



Inter Allies suffered relegation last season after finishing 18th on the league with 26 points, while Ashanti Gold finished 9th on the standings.



Meanwhile, Ashgold and Inter Allies have both filed appeals to the GFA to fight the decision to demote them to the country's third-tier league after being found guilty of match-fixing.



