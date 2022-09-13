GFA respond to an interlocutory injunction on the Ghana Premier League

Sports News of Tuesday, 13 September 2022

Source: footballghana.com

The Ghana Football Association has stated that a few dishonest persons would not be allowed to interrupt the new football season.



Prosper Harrison Addo, the GFA's General Secretary, speaking on Luv FM discussed the potential injunction on the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League.



“I’m so annoyed when we allow people like that to disturb the investment of others. What we have put clubs through to invest in their pitches, jersey, and everything and then we allow one man or two people out of their own selfish interest and they attempt to spoil the game, and then people will look on, I won’t look on," he said.



“We will face this thing. In the coming days you will see. We will face this thing squarely; the rules are there and those people will be out of the game trust me. I’ll put my life on it. We will not sit down for a whole industry to shut down because of somebody’s selfish interest,” he added.



The Ghana Premier League commenced on 10 September 2022 with Accra Great Olympics beating Bechem United 1-0.