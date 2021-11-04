GFA reschedules Medeama-Bibiani Goldstars GPL WK2 fixture

Sports News of Thursday, 4 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Ghana Football Association bans Akon Park



• Medeama SC lost 4-0 to Bechem United at the start of the season



• Week 2 of GPL to start on November 5



The Ghana Football Association(GFA) has rescheduled the Ghana Premier League(GPL) week two game between Medeama SC and Bibiani Gold Stars to November 12.



The game was originally slated for Sunday, November 7, 2021, at the Tarkwa Akoon Park, a statement on the GFA website confirms.



According to GFA, a new match venue for the match will be announced soon after the Akon Park was banned by the GFA's club licensing committee for not meeting the required standard to host the game.



Medeama were humiliated by Bechem United 4-0 on the opening week of the 2021/2022 season and would want to make amends on their second game against newcomers, Gold Stars.



Gold Stars, on the other hand, had a memorial Ghanaian top-flight bow where they pip Berekum Chelsea 1-0 at the Dun's Park to kick their first-ever GPL season with a win.



The GPL week 2 will commence on Friday, November 5 with WAFA hosting Hearts of Oak at the Red Bull Arena in Sogakope.