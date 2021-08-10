GFA releases calendar for 2021/2022 football season

Sports News of Tuesday, 10 August 2021

Source: footballghana.com

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has released its calendar for the 2021/2022 football season.



Last weekend, Accra Hearts of Oak defeated Ashantigold SC in the finals of the MTN FA Cup competition to complete a delightful double, having already won the Premier League title last month.



That game ultimately drew the curtains down on the 2020/2021 football season that commenced last year.



With the season closed, the GFA has after approval from its Executive Council released a calendar for the next football season.



In that calendar, the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season will kick off on the weekend of Friday, October 29 to Monday, November 1, 2021, across all the nine Premier League centres.



The process towards the kick-off of the new season begins with the Opening of the Registration window of players and officials on Monday, August 9, 2021, which will close on Saturday, October 9, 2021.



Meanwhile, the National Division One League and the Women’s Premier League are scheduled to start on November 12, and December 10, 2021, respectively.



