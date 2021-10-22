GFA ready for 2021/22 GPL after successful meeting with clubs

Sports News of Friday, 22 October 2021

Source: GNA

The Ghana Football Association(GFA) has said it is ready for the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League (GPL) following a successful meeting with the Chief Executive Officers (CEO) of the various Premier League clubs on Thursday evening.



The GFA held the meeting online with the Club CEOs ahead of the league kick-off on Friday, October 29.



The GFA and the clubs deliberated on issues including preparations for the league kick-off, the use of five substitutes for league matches and Clubs’ access to the Competition Management System.



The meeting also discussed allowances and financing for Match Officials including Referees, Match Commissioners, Venue Media Officers and Cameramen.



The GFA also informed clubs about the approved team officials for each club and also discussed various issues on Club Licensing.



Other issues that came up were the official match ball for the season, pitch panels and inner perimeter branding.



At the end of the meeting, the GFA wished all Clubs a successful league season.