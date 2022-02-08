GFA president met Otto Addo over stop gap role with Black Stars

Sports News of Tuesday, 8 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana Football Association (GFA) communications director Henry Asante Twum has denied reports linking former Brighton coach Chris Hughton to the vacant Black Stars job.



The Irish-born of Ghanaian descent is currently in the country and has been heavily tipped to become the next Black Stars coach.



Ghana is without a coach following the sacking of Serbian gaffer Milovan Rajevac after the four-time African Champions poor showing at the just ended 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.



The West African powerhouse exited the tournament from the group stage following a poor run of results including losses to Morocco (1-0); Comoros (3-2) and a 1-1 draw with Gabon.



Earlier reports in the local media suggested Chris Hughton is government’s favourite to replace the Serbian as the next Ghana coach, while the GFA want to appoint Borussia Dortmund assistant coach, Otto Addo.



But according to Henry Asante-Twum, the GFA has not had any talks with the former Brighton manager and have only had positive talks with Otto Addo.



“The FA hasn’t taken any such decision, with specific reference to the last meeting before the President travelled, it was Otto Addo coming in as the stop gap coach for the two matches.”



“There was no discussion about his assistants.



Asked if there was any discussion about Chris Hughton, Asante-Twum said, “No, not at all.”