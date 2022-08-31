You are here: HomeSports2022 08 31Article 1613933

Sports News of Wednesday, 31 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GFA president cuts sod with Mr Eazi for construction of astro turf

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Kurt Okraku and Mr Eazi doing the sod cutting Kurt Okraku and Mr Eazi doing the sod cutting

The Ghana Football Association president Kurt Okraku cuts sod with betpawa’s Mr Eazi for the construction of one astro turf at the Ghanaman Soccer of Excellence in Prampram.

The sod cutting ceremony was done after the GFA’s congress which was held on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.

The construction of the astroturf pitch is part of the three-year sponsorship deal that the GFA signed with betpawa as headline sponsors of the Ghana Premier League.

Kurt Okraku at the ceremony disclosed that the astro turf pitch will be named after GPL headline sponsor betPawa.

The project is expected to commence in October 2022.

betPawa signed to become sponsors of the Ghana Premier League until the 2025/26 season in a deal worth six million dollars ($6m).



JNA/KPE

Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment