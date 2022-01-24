GFA president Kurt Okraku should have apologized - Dan Kwaku Yeboah

Sports News of Monday, 24 January 2022

Black Stars knocked out of AFCON 2021



Ghana to face Nigeria in 2022 World Cup Qualifiers Playoff



Kurt Okraku refuses to apologize after AFCON 2021 exit



The former Ghana Football Association Normalization Committee Communications Director, Dan Kwaku Yeboah, believes it would have been prudent if GFA president, Kurt Okraku had apologized for Ghana’s flop at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



Kurt Okraku in an interview with Asempa FM on January 19, 2022 a day after Ghana’s exit at the AFCON 2021 refused to apologize when the presenter asked if he was remorseful.



But in a sharp response, Dan Kwaku Yeboah retorted that the GFA president ought to have apologize especially after raising the expectation of the country.



He noted that Kurt Okraku and the GFA Executive Committee did not adhere to advise from many and decided on their own.



When I heard Kurt’s voice, I was disappointed because for someone who is a trained journalist you should be able to convince people with a nice apology.



The first thing which he got it right was taking responsibility, the next was to apologize. You’ve raised the expectations of people as a leader. We all wanted Ghana to win but as a leader he thought his approach was right but it turned out bad,” Dan Kwaku Yeboah stated.



He added, “The best thing is to say sorry because there were other alternatives that people suggested but because you are the leader, your approach should be respected and people did so.”