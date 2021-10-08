GFA pays $133,000 prize money to winners of the 2020-21 Football Season

Sports News of Friday, 8 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The Ghana Football Association has paid an amount of Ghc 805,000 equivalent $133,057 to the various clubs to have emerged winners in the various competitions played in the 2020-21 season.



In a statement released by the Ghana FA all the clubs from the men’s and women’s division have been paid the full amount.



Accra Hearts of Oak as winners of the Ghana Premier League will take home Ghc 250,000, second place team Asante Kotoko will be paid Ghc 150,000. WAFA take home Ghc 80,000 for placing third in the season.



The newly-promoted sides in last season National Division One League Accra Lions, Real Tamale United and Bibiani Gold Stars will receive Ghc 50,000 and the runners up taking home Ghc 30,000.



Hearts of Oak as winners of the MTN FA Cup will take home Ghc 80,000 and second runner up Ashanti Gold SC will earn the Ghc 30,000.



Below is the statement from the FA to confirm making payment to the respective clubs and the breakdown.



“The Ghana Football Association is delighted to announce that it has made full payment of merit awards to winners of the various competitions in the 2020/21 football season.



These merit awards include Prize money for Winner of the Ghana Premier League and the 1st and 2nd Runner up, Winner of the MTN FA Cup, the Women’s Premier League, and Women’s FA Cup.



Others include Prize money for Winners of each of the Three Zones in the Division One League and the three clubs that finished second in Zone One, Two and Three.



Here is the breakdown of the respective Merit Awards:



Premier League:



Ghana Premier League Winner – Two Hundred and Fifty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHc250,000)

Ghana Premier League 1st Runner Up – One Hundred and Fifty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHc150,000)

Ghana Premier League 2nd Runner Up – Eighty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHc80,000)



MTN FA Cup:



Winner – Eighty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHc80,000)

Runner up – Thirty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHc30,000)



Division One League:



Winners of Three Zones – Fifty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHc50,000) each

Runner up of Three Zones – Thirty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHc30,000) each



Women’s Premier League:



Winner – Fifty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHc50,000)

Runner up – Thirty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHc30,000)

Third Position of Each Zone – Fifteen Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHc15,000)



Women’s FA Cup:



Winner – Thirty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHc30,000)



Runner Up – Ten Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHc10,000)



The Ghana Football Association would like to congratulate the various champions of the elite competitions and wish all elite clubs the best of luck in the 2021/22 season which gets underway on Friday, October 29, 2021.