GFA opens Licensing process for prospective Women’s Champions League participants

Sports News of Tuesday, 10 May 2022

Source: footballghana.com

The Club Licensing Department has opened the application process for prospective participants of the CAF Women's Champions League 2022 (Zonal and Final Competitions).



As per a directive from CAF, all Member Associations who intend to engage clubs from their respective countries are to meet all set minimum criteria which includes the licensing of these clubs.



In view of this, five (5) Women's Premier League clubs have been invited by the Club Licensing Department to apply for a license to participate in the Women's Champions League 2022.



Southern Zonal Champions Hasaacas Ladies FC and four (4) clubs from the Northern Zone that are potential winners, Ampem Darkoa Ladies FC, Pearl Pia Ladies FC, Dreamz Ladies FC and Fabulous Ladies FC have also been invited to apply and go through this licensing process.



This process is being undertaking before the end of the championship play off final to ensure that the GFA meets the CAF deadline of May 31, 2022 to submit final licensing decisions.



An official invitation and timetable have been sent to the respective clubs together with the relevant requirements.



The department shall on Friday, May 13, 2022 organize a workshop for the prospective applicants on the new set requirements and procedure.



The process shall be completed on May 24, 2022 with a final review meeting and the final decision communicated to CAF on May 31, 2022 to meet the CAF deadlines.



Hasaacas Ladies FC, who were finalist last year went through a similar process before participating in the WAFU Zone B and the CAF Women’s Champions League last season.



This process however is not a qualifying criterion to participate in the competition.



The relevant qualifying criteria as enshrined in the Women’s Premier League Regulations and the CAF Women’s Champions League Regulations will be applied in determining the qualified club at the end of the season



Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below







