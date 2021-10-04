GFA opens Fitness and Technical instructors training at Prampram

Sports News of Monday, 4 October 2021

Source: ghanafa.org

Seventy-One Referee Instructors are currently undergoing a four-day training programme at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence at Prampram ahead of the 2021/22 football season.



Vice President of the Ghana Football Association Mark Addo was at the opening ceremony on Saturday, October 02, 2021.



He was accompanied by Executive Council Member Frederick Acheampong who doubles as Chairman of the GFA Referees Assessors and Classification Panel.



The list of Instructors includes Thirty-Eight Physical and Thirty Three Technical Instructors.



The four-day training programme which started on Saturday, October 2, will end on Tuesday, October 05, 2021.



Renowned FIFA retired Referee Lim Kee Chong (Technical Instructor) and Mademba Mbacke (Fitness/Physical Instructor) are the two main facilitators of the training programme with support from the GFA Referees Manager Alexander Neequaye Kotey and Christine Zigah - Chairperson of the Referees Committee.