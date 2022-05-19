GFA officials in Finland for social inclusion education & training exchange for sports

Sports News of Thursday, 19 May 2022

The third phase of the Social Inclusion Education & Training Exchange for Sports Professionals, Coaches and Volunteers (SEITE SPORTS) programme is underway in Helsinki, Finland.



The week-long programme which is co-funded by the European Union is in partnership with the Football Associations of Ireland, Portugal and Finland.



This phase of the project, being hosted by the Finland Football Association, began on Monday, May 16 and will end on Friday, May 20, 2022.



General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association Prosper Harrison Addo, Adam Hafiz, Chief Director, Ministry of Youth & Sports, Luguterah Austin Wontepaga, Ag. Head, P.E & Sports, University of Ghana and Emunah Julius Ben Club Licensing Manager of the GFA made the trip.



Others included Semeh Paul from Street Children Empowerment Foundation (STEF), Dougblor Vivian Mawufemor - National Sports Authority, Abdul-Rahman Iddrisu - Senior Sports Organiser, University of Ghana Sports Directorate, Dowuona-Owoo Prince Nortey - Chorkor FC, Asare-Frimpong Catherine - Senior Sports Organiser, University of Ghana Sports Directorate and Akoto-Ampaw Anthony Sena – Director of Competitions of the Ghana Football Association.



The project is aimed at building competencies toward inclusive football.



The Football Association of Finland is hosting this phase of the project to share its knowledge, expertise and practical examples to the other Football Associations after taking over the mantle from previous hosts, Ireland and Portugal.



The format of the program includes workshops, seminars, visits to football clubs, football programmes and training (online platform, inclusion awareness/fair play).



The project will also seek to bridge the gap between theory and practice, enhancing competencies, knowledge sharing and peer to peer learning opportunities.



The final exchange seminar which would be held in Ghana to conclude the project, will provide more opportunities for greater face to face networking among the four (4) Football Associations involved in the project and also engage wider local actors in Ghana around the discussion on sport and social inclusion (football and social responsibility).



