GFA official blames Ghanaian journalists for Black Maidens ban

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Morocco beats Ghana to qualify for FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup



Morocco accuses Ghana of age cheating



Ghana fined $100,000 for age cheating



An Executive Board member of the Ghana Football Association, Nana Oduro Sarfo, has accused Ghanaian sports journalists as the cause of CAF banning the Black Maidens.



The Black Maidens were banned for the next two editions of the FIFA u-17 Women’s World Cup and fined $100,000 by CAF for forging the birthdate of two players.



In an interview with Accra-based Rainbow FM, Nana Oduro Sarfo who is the management chairman of the Black Maidens disclosed that some Ghanaian journalists informed the Moroccan officials that Ghana fielded unqualified players.



He said some “ungrateful journalists after the game told the Moroccans that Ghana had used overaged players.”



With the current ban imposed on Ghana, Nana Oduro Sarfo said, “this decision would affect women’s football, especially those who have reached the age of 17 and are ready to play for the maidens. They will not get the chance to exhibit their talent”.



“Unfortunately, this has happened, but we have to make sure we prevent this from happening again going forward," he said.



The Moroccan football association lodged complaints to CAF and accused Ghana of using five unqualified players in the first leg of the FIFA U17 world cup qualifiers.



Following the protest by Morocco, the Ghana Football Association was allowed to contest the case over the accusations of a falsified birthdate.



However, the GFA failed to provide a defence statement to the CAF Disciplinary Board, leaving them with no other option than to rule over the case.



Despite not making a statement over the case, the GFA still has an opportunity to contest the ruling before the CAF Appeal Board.



JNA/FNOQ