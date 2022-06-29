GFA nicknames u-15 girls as Black Damsels, CHAN team as Black Galaxies

Sports News of Wednesday, 29 June 2022

Ghana’s u-15 girls now Black Damsels



Ghana’s Local Black Stars now Black Galaxies



GFA yet to nickname eFootball National team



The Ghana Football Association has given new nicknames to four national teams in the country, i.e the CHAN team, Boys and Girls U-15 national teams.



The GFA Executive Council took the decision renamed the CHAN team who were previously known as the Local Black Stars as now the Black Galaxies.



According to the GFA, the national U-15 Girls team will be referred as Black Damsels, a name which has gotten football fans in the country buzzing.



The Ghana FA settled for Black Comets as the nickname for Ghana’s U-15 Boys.



However, the council maintain the nickname of the national Beach Soccer team as the Black Sharks.



The GFA revealed that the nicknames were part of suggestions given by some Ghanaians after they gave the opportunity for citizens to suggest names for the remaining national teams.



Although the GFA stated that they are yet to settle for a nickname for the eFootball National team, they confirmed that the nicknames will take immediate effect.







