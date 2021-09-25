GFA names new assistant coaches for the Black Stars

Sports News of Saturday, 25 September 2021

The Ghana Football Association has named a new set of coaches to assist Black Stars head coach, Milovan Rajevac.



The new assistant coaches are Legon Cities coach Maxwell Konadu and Borussia Dortmund’s assistant coach Otto Addo. Richard Kingston who retained his post will continue to serve as the goalkeeper’s trainer.



The announcement of the new assistant coaches was made by Ghana Football Association President, Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku on Friday.



He said, “Coach Milovan will be aided by two able coaches who have also served Ghana at varied levels. And I’m happy to say one of our two coaches is our own Maxwell Konadu.”



Kurt Okraku who hailed the achievements of coach Maxwell Konadu, described him as a coach with vast experience.



“If you want to talk about people who have the right level of quality, temperament, who has been there and the right level of experience to assist coach Milovan, obviously the committee and the FA will not look beyond Maxwell Konadu,” the GFA boss said.



He added, “We believe with Maxwell right beside Milovan our Black Stars will go places.”



Kurt also touted Otto Addo as a coach who is well-positioned to contribute immensely to Milovan’s success.



He said, “Next to Milovan will also be coach Otto Addo who is currently a coach with Borrusia Dortmund in Germany and having worked with Hamburg, Dortmund and played with Hannover and having worked previously in 2013 with Ghana, coach Otto is well placed to also assist Milovan to deliver the new agenda.”



The GFA boss also described Richard Kingston as a former player to coach Milovan who has been retained in the goalkeeping department.



“We already have Coach Richard Kingston, he retains his job as the goalkeeper’s trainer for the team. Coach Olele as you affectionately call him was with us at the Mundial in 2010 and we absolutely believe in what he brings to the table,” Kurt said.



