GFA must engage govt on the appointment on next Black Stars coach – Kwadwo Baah-Agyemang

Sports News of Friday, 4 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Kwadwo Baah-Agyemang, a former National Sports Authority [NSA] has called on the Ghana Football Football Association [GFA] to swallow their pride and engage government on the appointment of a new Black Stars coach.



The Black Stars coaching job has become vacant following the sacking of Milovan Rajevac after Ghana's abysmal performance at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] in Cameroon.



As Footballghana.com reported, Kurt Okraku together with Bernhard Lippert and Tony Baffoe have engaged Otto Addo to take up the Black Stars job after talks in Germany.



However, the government have also assured Chris Hughton of the Black Stars job after talks at the Jubilee House.



With the seeming tussle, Kwadwo Baah-Agyemang says the FA must engage government on who becomes the next Black Stars coach.



"What's happening is obviously not the best," he told Asempa FM. "We need the best for the Black Stars but with the posture of the Ghana Football Association, it's not the best.



"The FA officials flew to Germany to talk to Otto Addo without holding talks with government. Meanwhile, government can decide not to pay Otto Addo and they must know this.



"The FA must humble themselves and do the right thing because this is our national team and the national team is for the government," he added.