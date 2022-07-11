GFA must do more to motivate players stay in the GPL – Yaw Annor

Sports News of Monday, 11 July 2022

Source: happyghana.com

Ghana Football Awards Home-based player of the year, Yaw Annor, has said that the Ghana Premier League (GPL) clubs lack the resources to motivate players to stay in the league.



“The Ghana Premier League lacks sponsors and incentives to motivate players who want to stay in the league. This is why most exceptional players end up outside of the country and playing elsewhere because those leagues offer more lucrative contracts,” he said.



Yaw Annor made this claim on Etv’s Inside the Premier League with Herbert Boakye Yiadom.



Mr. Annor mentioned that four or five players have left the league this season alone and that the trend will continue in future years due to the Ghana Football Association’s (GFA) inability to invest more in the league and make it appealing to locals and foreigners.



“You don’t see players from Egypt, South Africa, and other countries flocking into our league. It is always the inverse. Their local leagues receive a lot of support from their respective Football Associations (FA), and they work hard to maintain a high level and remain in the league,” Yaw Annor added.



Yaw Annor has joined Egyptian side Ismaily SC on a two-year deal from AshantiGold SC.