GFA maintains GH₵250,000 prize money for Ghana Premier League winner

Sports News of Wednesday, 27 October 2021

Source: ghanafa.org

The winner of the 2021/22 Premier League will earn GH₵250,000 as prize money at the end of the season.



This was announced by President Kurt Okraku on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, during the launch of the football season at the GFA headquarters in Accra.



The League winner will take home a trophy and cash prize of GH₵250,000 and 40 gold medals while the 1st and 2nd Runner up receive GH₵150,000, 40 silver medals, and GH₵80,000, 40 Bronze medals respectively.



In Division One, winners of the various zones (1, 2, and 3) will also receive a brand new car and 40 medals as reward packages in the second-tier competition while the second-placed teams take home GH₵30,000 and 30 silver medals each.



For the Women’s League, the Winner will be rewarded with GH₵50,000 and 40 Gold medals while the Runner up receives GH₵30,000 and 40 Silver medals.



Each of the 20 participating clubs will receive jersey team bags, movable mini goalpost, footballs, ball bags, cones, and shin guards.



The 2021/22 Ghana Premier League is set to kick off on Friday, October 29, 2021, with newly promoted side Accra Lions set to square off with Elmina Sharks in the season’s opening blockbuster at the Accra Sports stadium.



This season's league will also receive a major boost in the area of Television coverage as official broadcast right holder StarTimes is set to invest $1 million in production and promotion of the elite competition.



Over 150 live games will be broadcast across the globe.