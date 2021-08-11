GFA launches maiden Division One League Super Cup

Sports News of Wednesday, 11 August 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

The Ghana Football Association has launched the maiden Edition of the Division One League Super Cup on Wednesday.



The event which was held at the Ghana Football Association secretariat was attended by GFA President Kurt Okraku, vice President Mark Addo, Division One League management Committee vice-Chairman Kenneth Thompson and representative for the Sports Minister Mr. Mensah Bonsu.



The mini-tournament which will kick start on September 19, 2021, will see eight Division One teams compete for laurels.



The three newly-promoted Ghana Premier League sides, Accra Lions, Bibiani Gold Stars and Real Tamale United will be joined by three second-placed teams and two best third-placed clubs.



All games will be played at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence.



The tournament is expected to prepare the clubs for the upcoming season.



Meanwhile, the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League and the Division One League has been Schedule to start on October 21 and November 21 respectively.



