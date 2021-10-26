GFA launches 2021/2022 football season

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 October 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Ghana Football Association has launched the 2021/22 football season at its headquarters in Accra.



The event which was held on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, brought together the leadership of the GFA led by President Kurt Okraku, General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo (Esq.), the Premier League and Women’s Premier League Committee Members, Politicians, Investors, Regional Football Association Chairmen and the media.



Also in attendance were Alhaji Alhassan Haruna CEO of Procal Links Ghana Limited – local representatives of Macron Footballs and Tempo Footballs (Official Match Ball partner of the League) as well as Awudu Bashiru of Club Consult Africa – local representatives of ZAZ Produkts.



The GFA announced ZAZ Produkts as the official Referee kits partner of the League for the next three seasons.



ZAZ Produkts are expected to provide referee uniforms to all officials who officiate in the Ghana Premier League, the Division One League and the Women’s Premier League.



Broadcast partner StarTimes was ably represented by Marketing Manager Mrs Akorfa Banson.



StarTimes have promised to broadcast live, at least 150 matches across competitions on Adepa Channel 247 and Max TV.



The President of the GFA, Mr Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, who delivered the keynote address, stressed the need for the public to be expectant and positive ahead of the new campaign.



"Last season was super and I am sure this season will be extraordinary’’ President Simeon Okraku.



"We have come a long way in putting these products together and I would like to call on clubs, referees and all the major stakeholders to come on board for us to organise a successful League season,’’ he added.



The League launch was attended by Madam Hilary Boaten – Chairperson of the Women’s League Board and Deputy Rosalind Amoah. Others include Hon. Babara Aisha Ayisi – Chairperson of the Women’s Super-Cup, Samuel Aboabire, Chairman of the Greater Accra Regional Football Association, and Wilson Arthur, Chairman of the MTN FA Cup Committee.



The Ghana League season includes the Premier League, Division One League, Women’s Premier League, MTN FA Cup, and the Women’s FA Cup.