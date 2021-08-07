GFA kits team Ghana ahead of Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

Sports News of Saturday, 7 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The Ghana Football Association has given out sports kits to the country's Paralympic team ahead of their departure to Japan for the games which begin on August 24, 2020.



The Paralympic team will be leaving Ghana on Saturday night to begin early preparations before the start of the event.



The game starts later in August and ends on September 5, 2021.



Ghana will be represented in different sports including powerlifting and wheelchair tennis.



The Paralympic Committee expressed gratitude to the Ghana Football Association for their support of the team.



The 2020 Summer Paralympics is an upcoming major international multi-sport event for athletes with disabilities governed by the International Paralympic Committee.



It is the 16th Summer Paralympic Games scheduled to be held in Tokyo, Japan.



The 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games comes to an end on Sunday, August 8, 2021, with Ghana winning a bronze medal in boxing.