GFA is setting up the next Black Stars coach for failure - Nii Lante Vanderpuye

Member of Parliament of the Odododiodio constituency, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye has said that the Ghana Football Association is setting up the next Black Stars coach for failure.



The former Sports Minister argues that sacking the team's head coach, Milovan Rajevac, with less than a month to play a FIFA World Cup playoff against Nigeria will have a negative impact on the Black Stars.



Speaking on Joynews, Nii Lante highlighted that the limited time for preparations ahead of the match in March will affect the team.



"My point here is that the next coach we are going to bring will have barely a month to prepare the team for the world cup against Nigeria."



He was interjected by the host, Raymond Aqcuah, who asked whether or not is a setup for failure, Nii Lante nodded his head in agreement.



The MP continued that the Black Stars have misplaced priorities, elaborating how different he would have done things differently regarding the appointment and the sacking of Milovan Rajevac.



"The National Team is not club football...Sometimes we don't set our objectives right. I will say that let's play the playoff, if we qualify for the World Cup, fine if we don't qualify for the World Cup, Milo go. I would have said that then we now sit down come and plan. What is our next target? Our target is the next 10 year's World Cup and Cup of Nations. Who are the players we need to put together to look forward to that goal? Who are the technical men we need to put together to be able to nurture those talents and achieve that goal? If you want to achieve something in 10 years you will not go and take players who are 25 and 30 years." he added.



The black Stars head coach role is vacant following the dismissal of Milovan Rajeac and the technical team after a dreadful performance in the 2021 AFCON.



Meanwhile, several names have popped up regarding the vacant role. Former Nigeria coach, Gernot Rhor is said to be leading the race.