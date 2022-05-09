GFA impose ban and fine on Hearts of Oak coach for verbally abusing referee Philip Arthur

Sports News of Monday, 9 May 2022

Paul Tandoh handed one-match ban for insulting a referee





Heart of Oak fitness coach, Paul Tandoh, has been handed a ban and a fine after using offensive words at referee, Philip Arthur Forson, during Hearts' Ghana Premier League matchday two game against WAFA.



In a statement released by the GFA on May 9, 2022, the body cited that Tandoh resisted exiting the dugout after he was sent off.



Due to that, the Disciplinary Committee of the Association has imposed a one-match ban and a fine of GHC 2,000 on the fitness trainer.



“According to the Charge sheet, on or about the 51st minute of the match between West African Football Academy (WAFA) and Accra Hearts of Oak SC, Paul Tandoh did use offensive language at the Center Referee, Philip Arthur Forson”, a charge published by the GFA read.



“Paul Tandoh resisted being sent out of the inner perimeter after receiving a red card, a behavior which brought the game into disrepute,” the statement continued.



The statement also cited that Tandoh pleaded not guilty to the accusations on the charge sheets.



“Tandoh pleaded not Guilty to the charges. He stated that he did not use abusive language on the referee but rather complained about a red card which had been given to a player of Hearts of Oak SC”.



“He denied resisting being sent out of the inner perimeter and stated that he was only walking over to the Goalkeeper’s trainer to hand over his records book”.



But the DC indicated that from evidence gathered from a video and the referee's report, Tandoh was found guilty.



“Per evidence adduced from the Referee’s report and the video recording of the match, Paul Tandoh is found Guilty of the charge by the

The committee”, the GFA announced.



“The Committee hereby makes the following decisions:

1. one (1) match ban

2. Fined Two Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHc2,000)”, the DC ruled.



Hearts of Oak in the said game against WAFA lost 2-1 at Sogakope.





