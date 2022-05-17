GFA hails whistle blower in Ashgold-Inter Allies match scandal

Sports News of Tuesday, 17 May 2022

The Ghana Football Association (GFA), has commended former Inter Allies defender Hashmin Musah, for the role he played in unraveling the match-fixing between Obuasi AshantiGold and Inter Allies despite being handed a six-month banned.



The no-nonsense player who is remembered for the two own goals he scored in the match that ended 7-0 against his former club, was initially given a ban of two years.



He later confessed that he deliberately scored the goals to spoil a supposed 5-0 scoreline planned as a fixed match.



But, GFA, which considered the player’s act as grounds that helped in the investigation into the match manipulation, reduced the ban to six months and cautioned him against indulging in such act in the future.



“However, the Committee has mitigated the sanctions due to the role he played in unraveling the fixed match.



“His sanction is, therefore, reduced to a period of six months and warned not to take the law into his hands but has a duty to disclose any such occurring to the GFA through the Integrity Hotline,” the FA’s prosecution stated in the verdict.



It further stressed that all decisions on the sanctions shall be communicated to FIFA to be given international application by the GFA Disciplinary Code and FIFA Disciplinary Code, considering several players currently playing outside the jurisdiction of the Ghana Football Association.



Hashmin Musah, age 25, currently plies his trade with Nigerien club Union Sportive Gendarmerie Nationale, after leaving Inter Allies following their relegation at the end of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season.