GFA grants DOL side Phar Rangers Stay of Execution

Sports News of Tuesday, 20 July 2021

Source: ghanafa.org

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) Appeals Committee has granted Phar Rangers’ application for Stay of Execution.



Phar Rangers re-applied for Stay of Execution after the Disciplinary Committee dismissed its initial application pending the outcome of their Appeal case.



By a 4-1 Majority decision the Appeals Committee stated that it’s of the view that the appeal would be rendered nugatory if its execution is not stayed and Phar Rangers wins it’s appeal.



The Committee stated that it shall determine the substantive appeal on its merits soon.



Earlier this month, the Division One League side was handed a five-year ban by the GFA for pulling out of all competitions.



The Committee also banned the shareholders and directors of the club from all activities for a period of five years.



