GFA falls on referee Daniel Laryea to handle crucial Hearts vs Kotoko clash

When Hearts of Oak take on Kumasi Asante Kotoko in the biggest match of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League, it will be Ghana’s most senior referee who will be at the centre.



The stakes are high and mistakes cannot be allowed owing to the importance of the game. It is in the light of this that the Ghana Football Association has chosen no other person than the best referee in the country to handle.



Daniel Laryea, an Accra Academy old student with enormous experience at the top level of African football will be the man whose whistle will control the game.



Daniel Laryea will have Kwasi Brobbey, Patrick, Papala and Bejamin Sefa as his assistant referees.



With both sides locked on fifty-six points, the game on Sunday has the makings of being the decider of league leaders.



Kumasi Asante Kotoko’s jump to the top was nullified by Hearts who returned to the summit of the league table after a 2-1 victory over Legon Cities FC. The first leg of the fixture ended 1-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium.



